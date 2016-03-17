BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
March 17 Bonterra Energy Corp :
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces year end 2015 results
* Annual production volumes averaged 12,656 boe per day in 2015
* Reducing monthly dividend to $0.10 per share, and setting 2016 capital budget at a "modest" $40 million
* FY loss per share $0.28
* Estimates 2016 annual production will average approximately 12,500 boe per day
* With continued price volatility,uncertainty for oil to date in 2016, co will revisit capital spending,dividend levels on a monthly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.