March 17 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R announces $200 million senior unsecured credit facility

* H&R REIT has immediately drawn down U.S. $140 million and C$18.2 million on credit facility to repay other revolving credit facilities

* Credit facility will bear interest at a floating rate of cdor or libor plus 1.2 percent per year