March 18 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive
marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab
* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration
agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in
Canada
* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of
which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement
* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize
Ibalizumab in united states and in canada
* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of
ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA
* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health
canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us
and in canada
* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch
through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies
