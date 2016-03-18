March 18 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina pipeline corporation provides business update
* Due to project optimization and lower forecast costs,
expected capital cost of project is now about $250 million ,
reduced from original $350 million
* In-Service date of project is expected to be mid-2017,
subject to regulatory and environmental approval
* Pembina pipeline Corp says Pembina's crude oil midstream
business continues to progress its Canadian diluent hub
