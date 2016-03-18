UPDATE 1-Uber resumes ride-hailing service in Taiwan after talks with authorities
March 18 Sears Canada Inc Says Has Implemented A Zero
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.30
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.6 percent
* Leaseback of its calgary national logistics centre
* Expects to have vast majority of cost reduction program implemented within q1 of 2016
* Sears canada inc says also announces loan processing and servicing agreement with easyfinancial services inc
* Company is also reviewing costs and unit economics associated with its direct business
* Entered into sale-leaseback agreement for $84 million for its national logistics centre (nlc) located on dufferin place se in calgary
* Sears canada reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 revenue fell 8.7 percent to c$887.6 million
* 2016 cost reduction initiatives
* Has identified additional sg&a reductions of $100 million to $127 million for 2016 versus 2015 levels
* Based budgeting process that will continue to be reinforced with a cultural focus on frugality
* Google introduces Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services; now live in Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai - Google Play Store