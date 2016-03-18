BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
March 18 Surgery Partners Inc :
* Surgery Partners announces proposed $400 million senior note offering
* Private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Surgery Partners Inc says intends to use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior secured second lien credit facility
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products