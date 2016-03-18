March 18 Surgery Partners Inc :

* Surgery Partners announces proposed $400 million senior note offering

* Private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Surgery Partners Inc says intends to use net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior secured second lien credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)