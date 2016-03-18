BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
* US air force awards Raytheon $573 million to continue building AMRAAM
* Raytheon Co says work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona , and is expected to be complete by february 2019
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products