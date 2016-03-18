BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO
* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
March 18 Pico Holdings Inc
* Pico reaches agreement with Central Square
* Board has appointed Andrew Cates as class III director and Daniel Silvers as class I director, effective immediately
* With addition of Messrs. Cates and Silvers to Pico board, Pico board will be comprised of nine directors
* Naturally Splendid enters distribution agreement with first step Japan for CBD products