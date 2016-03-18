March 18 Pico Holdings Inc

* Pico reaches agreement with Central Square

* Board has appointed Andrew Cates as class III director and Daniel Silvers as class I director, effective immediately

* With addition of Messrs. Cates and Silvers to Pico board, Pico board will be comprised of nine directors