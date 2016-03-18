March 18 Marriott International Inc

* Statement regarding proposed Starwood merger acquisition

* Says in process of reviewing Anbang consortium's proposal and is carefully considering its alternatives

* Company is considering postponing its special meeting of stockholders which is currently scheduled for March 28 , 2016

* Starwood informed it intends to terminate merger agreement with co unless Marriott and Starwood agree on revisions to merger agreement

* Says Marriott continues to believe that a combination of Marriott and Starwood is best course for both companies