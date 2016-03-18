March 18 Marriott International Inc
* Statement regarding proposed Starwood merger acquisition
* Says in process of reviewing Anbang consortium's proposal
and is carefully considering its alternatives
* Company is considering postponing its special meeting of
stockholders which is currently scheduled for March 28 , 2016
* Starwood informed it intends to terminate merger agreement
with co unless Marriott and Starwood agree on revisions to
merger agreement
* Says Marriott continues to believe that a combination of
Marriott and Starwood is best course for both companies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)