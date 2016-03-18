METALS-Copper climbs as China trade brightens, imports jump
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
March 18 General Dynamics Corp :
* General Dynamics NASSCO awarded contract for repair and modernization of amphibious and combatant ships
* Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of $1.32 billion among three awardees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from MELBOURNE)
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts