UPDATE 2-TSMC's Q1 profits hurt by strong Taiwan dollar; cautions trend to stay
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
March 18 Alpha Natural Resources
* Alpha natural resources announces appointment of new CFO
* announces appointment of new CFO Andy Eidson takes on expanded role as Philip Cavatoni departs
* Alpha natural resources inc says Eidson will succeed Philip Cavatoni, who informed company of his intention to resign his position effective march 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit down from record Q4, strong domestic currency hurts
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)