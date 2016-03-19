March 18 The Sixth Energy

* Transaction for an aggregate purchase price of US$320,000

* The Sixth Energy Ltd announces the acquisition of securities of Caspian Energy Inc.

* Filed an early warning report saying that Sixth Energy acquired ownership and control over 122,879,055 common shares of Caspian Energy

* Upon completion Sixth Energy directly owns 277,833,421 common shares, representing approximately 59.9% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)