UPDATE 2-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
* Rio has 40 percent share of production (Adds detail on length of talks, Rio visit)
March 18 The Sixth Energy
* Transaction for an aggregate purchase price of US$320,000
* The Sixth Energy Ltd announces the acquisition of securities of Caspian Energy Inc.
* Filed an early warning report saying that Sixth Energy acquired ownership and control over 122,879,055 common shares of Caspian Energy
* Upon completion Sixth Energy directly owns 277,833,421 common shares, representing approximately 59.9% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 12 Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.