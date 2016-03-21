BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 21 Marriott International Inc
* Revised terms value Starwood at $79.53 per share or $13.6 billion
* Total per share value of $85.36 with separate ILG transaction consideration
* Says Starwood shareholders will own approximately 34 percent of combined company's common stock after merger
* Marriott expects transaction to be roughly neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 and 2018
* Says one-time transaction costs for merger are expected to total approximately $100 million to $130 million
* Break-Up fee payable by Starwood in certain circumstances increased to $450 million from $400 million
* Parties continue to expect transaction to close in mid-2016
* Targeted annual G&A synergies increased to $250 million run-rate
* Transition costs are also expected to be incurred over next two years
* Under terms of amended merger agreement, starwood shareholders to receive $21 in cash and 0.80 shares of co's class a common stock for each starwood share
* Where termination fee is payable , Starwood required to reimburse co for up to $18 million of actual costs incurred by co
* Marriott international and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide sign amended merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.