March 21 Aircastle Ltd :

* Plans to offer an aggregate of $400 million principal amount of its senior notes due 2023

* Aircastle Ltd says plans to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which includes acquisition of aircraft,refinancing of its existing indebtedness

* Aircastle announces proposed offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes