March 21 Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic Power Corp says intends to refinance existing term loan & revolving credit facility at its Atlantic Power Ltd partnership ("APLP") subsidiary

* New term loan, to be raised by APLP Holdings Limited partnership is expected to be increased in size to up to $700 million

* Says following completion of refinancing, company will have no corporate debt maturities prior to 2019

* APLP holdings says new credit facilities to also include up to $210 million in amount of secured revolving credit facilities

* Atlantic Power Corporation announces launch of syndication of new senior secured credit facilities by APLP holdings limited partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)