March 21 RF Industries Ltd :

* RF Industries reports first-quarter results

* Board of directors has decided to reduce quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $7.0 million

* On March 3, 2016 board of directors also approved closure of company's bioconnect division

* Closure is part of co's on-going plan to close or dispose of underperforming divisions that are not part of company's core operations

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: