March 21 Fairmont Resources Inc

* Total acquisition cost of eur4.275 million

* Plans to finance acquisition of grabasa assets through debt and equity financing

* Signed an agreement to acquire former assets of granitos de badajoz s.a. From a spanish court appointed receiver

* Eureka has paid a deposit of eur60,000 on behalf of fairmont resources to secure transaction

* Fairmont signs agreement to acquire major dimension stone producer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)