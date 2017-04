March 21 CalAmp Corp

* Sees 2016 adjusted basis net income of $1.15 per diluted share

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $281 million

* Sees q4 earnings per share about $0.32

* Consolidated revenue for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be in range of between $86 and $94 million

* Calamp announces completion of acquisition of lojack; provides business update

