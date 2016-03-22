BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Cowen Group Inc
* Says financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed
* Says the transaction for cowen is expected to be mildly accretive to book value
* Says transaction for Cowen is expected to be slightly dilutive to tangible book value in the first year
* Agreement where Cowen and Co will acquire crt's credit products, credit research, special situations,emerging markets units
* Says CRT will use the proceeds from the transaction to invest further in its equities, banking and rates businesses
* Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia