BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
March 22 Corsa Coal Corp
* Announces private placement of common shares for $8 million and amendments to credit agreement
* Reduction in minimum consolidated cash requirement under credit agreement from $2 million to $1 million
* Co's unit entered into second amending agreement to amend certain terms of credit agreement governing $25 million credit facility made available by lenders
* Says to complete a non-brokered private placement for an aggregate of 207.7 million shares of company to be issued at c$0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics