March 22 Corsa Coal Corp

* Announces private placement of common shares for $8 million and amendments to credit agreement

* Reduction in minimum consolidated cash requirement under credit agreement from $2 million to $1 million

* Co's unit entered into second amending agreement to amend certain terms of credit agreement governing $25 million credit facility made available by lenders

* Says to complete a non-brokered private placement for an aggregate of 207.7 million shares of company to be issued at c$0.05per share