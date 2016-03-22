BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
March 22 Perma-fix :
* Fix environmental services inc - "anticipate continued growth in both our treatment and services segments in 2016"
* Fix reports $7.0 million of adjusted ebitda (as defined below) for 2015
* Q4 revenue $15.1 million versus $17 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
