March 22 Intellicheck Mobilisa Announces Fourth Quarter And Year :

* Says as of december 31, 2015, backlog decreased 15 percent to approximately $197,000

* End 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 39 percent to $1.536 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.37