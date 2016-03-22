March 22 Clearwater Seafoods Inc

* Clearwater reports record sales and adjusted EBITDA for 2015

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 sales C$165.5 million, up 38 percent

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.05per share

* Says current chief financial officer, Robert Wight will retire later this year

* Says Teresa Fortney will be appointed vice president and chief financial officer effective March 24