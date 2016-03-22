WRAPUP 3-Tillerson heads to Moscow carrying Western call for Russia to abandon Assad
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
March 22 United Community Banks Inc
* Says repurchased shares will become treasury shares and may be utilized for general corporate purposes
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces $50 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
SAO PAULO, April 11 A large group of Brazilian companies will be partly spared an additional power tariff that will be levied later this year, after a federal court issued an injunction in their favor late on Monday, according to court documents.