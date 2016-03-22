BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has received contract award
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
March 22 Mart Resources
* Received confirmation that all of funds required to be paid by 1038821 b.c. Ltd have been received by Acquireco's lawyers in Canada
* Mart resources updates status of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism