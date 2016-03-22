BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has received contract award
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
March 22 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Manulife appoints chief analytics officer
* Cindy Forbes has been appointed chief analytics officer, effective april 1, 2016
* Steve Finch has been appointed executive vice president and chief actuary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism