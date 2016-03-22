BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Regionalcare Hospital Partners Inc:
* Regionalcare Hospital Partners and Capella Healthcare announce plans to merge
* Terms of deal were not disclosed
* Financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada , Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and UBS
* Marty Rash , current board chair and CEO of Regionalcare, will assume role of executive board chair for combined company
* Michael Wiechart, current Capella Board Vice-Chair,President,CEO of Capella, will lead new organization as President,CEO Source text for Eikon:
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia