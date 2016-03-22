March 22 Legg Mason Inc :

* Legg Mason announces completion of publicly offered financing to fund acquisitions

* Has reinstated company's existing buyback program effective March 22, 2016 , retroactive to Feb. 1 , 2016

* Expects to resume its $90 million quarterly buyback pace in company's Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Expects to buyback $60 million of its stock related to company's Q4 of fiscal year 2016