BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has received contract award
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
March 22 B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd :
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Going forward, anticipate further reduction in debt
* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technical Solutions division has received contract award to provide engineering services and technical, logistics
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism