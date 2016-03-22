March 22 Fieldex Exploration Inc :
* Fieldex to acquire ownership of 100 percent interest in
the high grade industrial minerals teslo project in Quebec
* Entered into two agreements to purchase 100 percent
interest in 16 mining claims covering an area of approximately
960 hectares
* 16 mining claims located 15 km northwest of city of
Buckingham and 170 km west of Montreal city in province of
Quebec
* In consideration for acquisition, fieldex will issue to
each of vendors 4 million shares of fieldex at a deemed price of
$0.05per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: