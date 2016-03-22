March 22 Five Below Inc :

* Sees 4% increase in comparable store sales in Q1

* Sees 3% increase in comparable store sales in 2016

* Fy earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Five below, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Q4 sales $326.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $323.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.27 to $1.31

* Sees FY 2016 sales $995 million to $1.005 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $188.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $829.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.6 percent

* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10

