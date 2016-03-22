BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Aratana Therapeutics Inc
* Submitted administrative new animal drug application for entyce with u.s. Fda's center for veterinary medicine
* Aratana anticipates entyce will be commercially available to veterinarians in late-2016 or shortly thereafter
* The animal drug user fee act (adufa) date is may 21, 2016
* Aratana therapeutics files for second fda approval
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship