BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Autozone Inc
* Says board of directors authorized repurchase of an additional $750 million of company's common stock
* Autozone authorizes additional stock repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship