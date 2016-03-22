BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Sun Communities Inc
* Sun communities, inc. Commences public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock
* Says to use net proceeds of offering to fund a portion of purchase price for acquisition of carefree communities inc
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship