March 22 Identiv Inc :

* Identiv reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* Estimates restructuring actions will eliminate business activities which represented approximately 5% of fy 2015 consolidated revenues

* Q4 revenue $13.1 million

* Sees positive EBITDA in second half of fiscal year 2016

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.77

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $56 million to $60 million