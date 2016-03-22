BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Identiv Inc :
* Identiv reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results
* Estimates restructuring actions will eliminate business activities which represented approximately 5% of fy 2015 consolidated revenues
* Q4 revenue $13.1 million
* Sees positive EBITDA in second half of fiscal year 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.77
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $56 million to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications