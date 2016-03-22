BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Michaels Companies Inc :
* Says company intends to purchase from underwriters 2 million shares of such common stock
* Intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 17 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* Selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications