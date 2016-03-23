BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
March 22 Brampton Brick Ltd
* For q4 of 2015, revenues grew by 19% to $32,362 from $27,200 for same period in 2014
* For q4 company recorded a net loss of $534, or $0.05 per class a subordinate voting share and class b multiple voting share
* Brampton brick reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: )
