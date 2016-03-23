March 22 Crossroads Systems Inc :

* Sale of product business and related assets to canadian-based strongbox data solutions for proceeds of $1.85 mln in cash

* Agreement includes co's entire product portfolio and maintenance business, including strongbox and sphinx storage solutions

* Announces sale of products business and plan to sell non-'972 patent portfolio