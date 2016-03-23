BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
March 22 Crossroads Systems Inc :
* Sale of product business and related assets to canadian-based strongbox data solutions for proceeds of $1.85 mln in cash
* Agreement includes co's entire product portfolio and maintenance business, including strongbox and sphinx storage solutions
* Announces sale of products business and plan to sell non-'972 patent portfolio
