BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
March 22 Village Farms International Inc
* Q4 sales rose 1 percent to $35.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Village farms international announces year end 2015 results with an 18% increase in ebitda Source text for Eikon: )
