BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
March 22 Toscana Energy Income Corp
* Appoints Anand Ramnath as chief financial officer of Toscana Energy effective March 18, 2016
* Toscana Energy announces appointment of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.