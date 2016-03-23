BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 American Realty Funds Corp
* New York City reit to acquire 1140 Avenue of the Americasfor $180 million, excluding closing costs
* New York City REIT says transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering