March 23 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun Life Financial to acquire remaining 51 pct of CIMB Sun Life in Indonesia

* Says intends to integrate CSL's business under Sun Life brand with slf indonesia

* Terms were not disclosed.

* Says transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2016

* Sun life financial currently owns 49 pct of CSL as well as 100 pct of PT Sun Life Financial Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)