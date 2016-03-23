BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun Life Financial to acquire remaining 51 pct of CIMB Sun Life in Indonesia
* Says intends to integrate CSL's business under Sun Life brand with slf indonesia
* Terms were not disclosed.
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2016
* Sun life financial currently owns 49 pct of CSL as well as 100 pct of PT Sun Life Financial Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering