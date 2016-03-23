BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
March 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics, Inc
* Myers Squibb Co - will acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Padlock, a private, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company
* Myers Squibb co - gains full-rights to padlock's protein/peptidyl arginine deiminase (PAD) inhibitor discovery program
* Says transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and by the stockholders of padlock
* Myers - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to $375 million upon achievement by Bristol-Myers Squibb of certain events
* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near term contingent milestone payments of up to $225 million
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million