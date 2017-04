March 23 Roche Holdings Inc

* Has submitted elecsys brahms percent (procalcitonin) assay for premarket notification (510k) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Roche submits filing to FDA for Cobas Procalcitonin (percent) assay to help clinicians assess response of septic patients to treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)