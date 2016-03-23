March 23 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Pinnacle foods announces departure of CEO
* Says Robert J. Gamgort, chief executive officer of company
since july 2009 , will be leaving Pinnacle at end of April
* Gamgort will continue to lead Pinnacle and serve on
company's board of directors until time of departure
* Robert J. Gamgort , CEO, will be leaving Pinnacle at end
of april to assume role of CEO of Keurig Green Mountain
* Pinnacle board of directors has activated its search
process, with search committee already evaluating both internal
and external candidate
* Search process is expected to conclude in time for a
"seamless transition with Gamgort"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: