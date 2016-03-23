March 23 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Announces joint venture: the largest technology company focused exclusively on human services and post-acute care

* Says definitive agreement to combine resources with private equity firm GI Partners

* Says joint venture will acquire privately held Netsmart Technologies Inc

* Says joint venture will combine Allscripts homecare business with Netsmart

* Says Mike Valentine, Netsmart's chief executive officer, will lead combined company

* Says expects transaction to add approximately $150 million in 2016 revenue

* Expects transaction to be accretive to 2016 adjusted EBITDA and neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2016

* Combined business will operate as Netsmart and be based in its current headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas

* Says Allscripts will contribute 100 pct of its homecare business, plus approximately $70 million in cash to joint venture

* Consideration will be combined with cash investment from GI Partners plus debt financing to consummate acquisition of Netsmart