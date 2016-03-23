BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
March 23 Elephant Talk Communications Corp
* Will not totally foreclose consummating validsoft sale transaction with buyer as originally contemplated
* Will no longer give preference or exclusivity to cross river initiatives llc
* Is working with an investment bank to evaluate strategic options regarding planned divestiture of validsoft
* "despite setback in divestiture of validsoft, company's restructuring plan is otherwise progressing on track"
* Elephant talk communications updates shareholders on validsoft divestiture
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: