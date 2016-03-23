March 23 Liqtech International Inc

* Q4 sales rose 104 percent to $5.1 million

* Net profit attributable to liqtech for three months ended dec 31, 2015 was $0.1 million versus loss of $1.9 million for same period of 2014

* Liqtech international inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results and 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)