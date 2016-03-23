BRIEF-Belo Sun receives interim suspension order for Volta Grande Project
* Belo Sun receives interim suspension order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
March 23 Liqtech International Inc
* Q4 sales rose 104 percent to $5.1 million
* Net profit attributable to liqtech for three months ended dec 31, 2015 was $0.1 million versus loss of $1.9 million for same period of 2014
* Liqtech international inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results and 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Belo Sun receives interim suspension order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.