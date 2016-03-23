March 23 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Renewables acquires 20-MW longboat solar project in California from EDF Renewable Energy

* Gehrlicher Solar America Corp. will oversee construction of project, which is expected to be in service by year-end 2016

* Jinko is providing 84,000 single-axis tracking and polycrystalline modules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)