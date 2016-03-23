BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum completes in-court restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
March 23 Raimount Energy Inc
* Entered into 2 binding loi to consolidate company's interest in garrington and woolford areas in which co currently operates
* Company will be paying up to $1.1 million for each 25% interest in assets
* Remains well financed to proceed with development of its properties, with no debt and approximately $6 million in cash
* Raimount energy inc. Announces strategic acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
* Rio has 40 percent share of production (Adds detail on length of talks, Rio visit)